Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

