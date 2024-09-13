Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Waste Management by 77.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average is $208.76. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

