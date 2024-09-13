Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,377,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.