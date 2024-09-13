Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $447.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $162.34.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
