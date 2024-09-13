Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

NYSE ORCL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $162.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

