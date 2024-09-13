Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.63 and last traded at $155.82. 4,481,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,267,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.89.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $447.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $2,141,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $36,127,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $425,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

