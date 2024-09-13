Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Up 2%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 205,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 320,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$273.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.1735254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total value of C$28,334.16. 31.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

