Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in August

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,893,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 7,254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,036,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 41.64 and a current ratio of 41.65.
About Osisko Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Mining
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.