Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in August

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,893,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 7,254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,036,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 41.64 and a current ratio of 41.65.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.