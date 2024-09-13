Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

