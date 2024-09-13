Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

