P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 80,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,025,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,134,245.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
