Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PGTK remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
