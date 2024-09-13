Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGTK remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

