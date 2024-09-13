PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PagerDuty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 33.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

