Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Up 15.1%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.