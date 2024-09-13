ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Shares Down 2.3%

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 49,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 876,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

ParaZero Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

