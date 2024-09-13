Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Buys C$35,550.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00.

Parex Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:PXT traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 890,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,278. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.33 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.81.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.27.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

