Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.55. 49,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 641,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 7,200 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$94,140.00. In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,974 shares of company stock valued at $659,842. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

See Also

