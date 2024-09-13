Parker Financial LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parker Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

