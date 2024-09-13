Parthenon LLC Has $24.61 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $173.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.