Parthenon LLC Sells 400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $827,370,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $92,192,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after buying an additional 2,046,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,974,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,569,000 after buying an additional 996,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

