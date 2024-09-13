Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 2,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

