Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.96

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 124529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,162,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.