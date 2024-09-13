Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $105.18 million and $927,095.15 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.