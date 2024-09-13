PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $20,964,300.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,882,283.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $32.60. 2,097,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

