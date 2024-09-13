PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 149.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

