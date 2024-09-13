PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 2.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $94.98. Approximately 8,057,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,691,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.