PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 0.1% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.12. Approximately 1,839,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,632,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.