PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.50. 1,374,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,573,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Specifically, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,554.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

