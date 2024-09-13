Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
Shares of PDRDF opened at C$136.80 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$130.00 and a 52 week high of C$188.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.80.
About Pernod Ricard
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.