Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDF opened at C$136.80 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$130.00 and a 52 week high of C$188.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.80.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

