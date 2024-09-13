Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

