PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after buying an additional 1,749,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

