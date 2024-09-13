PFG Advisors Buys 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

