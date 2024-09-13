PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

