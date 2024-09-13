PFG Advisors Has $1.73 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $374.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.36.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

