PFG Advisors Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

