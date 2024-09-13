PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 20,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,269,360 shares of company stock valued at $714,463,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

