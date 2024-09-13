PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $93.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

