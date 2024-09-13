PFG Advisors Purchases 195 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $278.40 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $279.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

