PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHM opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

