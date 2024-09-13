PFG Advisors Sells 155 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MDY opened at $545.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.