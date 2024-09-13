PFG Advisors Sells 155 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
MDY opened at $545.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.