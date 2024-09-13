PFG Advisors Takes Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.82% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLHY stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

