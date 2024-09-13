Phillip Lepper Sells 7,721 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CRO Phillip Lepper sold 7,721 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $23,626.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,645 shares in the company, valued at $549,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aterian Trading Down 3.4 %

Aterian stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.