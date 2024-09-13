Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.86

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 13393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

