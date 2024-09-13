PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 611,238 shares.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.