PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 611,238 shares.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 837,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 769,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 275,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

