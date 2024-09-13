Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 37,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

