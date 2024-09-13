Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 385,228 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7,941.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $34,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.