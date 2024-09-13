Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after buying an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 634,343 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.91 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

