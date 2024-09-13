Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $236,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

