Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.06 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.75 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

