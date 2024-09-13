Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $173.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

